Chennai corporation expects 22 tonnes of fireworks waste in Deepavali

Chennai, Nov 4 (IANS) The Greater Chennai Corporation is expecting fireworks waste of around 22 tonnes to be disposed of after the Deepavali festival.



The corporation has arranged nine lorries and 10 battery-operated vehicles(BOV) to dispose of the waste generated during the festivities of Deepavali.



Chennai Corporation officials told IANS that the corporation has been creating awareness since October 2 on the cleanliness required after the fireworks and to remove the waste.



The GCC has been conducting awareness campaigns in association with residential associations in all areas of the corporation. Pamphlets were distributed on the necessity of a clean and green Deepavali and posters pasted across the wards to make people aware of the disposal of waste.



A senior official with the corporation while speaking to IANS said, "We want the residents to segregate the cracker waste from household waste and hand it over to conservation workers who collect in BOVs. Two BOVs will be put in use in each ward to collect the waste."



The waste would be transported to the corporation's Gumidipoondy facility after collecting from the wards. Fire extinguishers and all other emergency equipment are ready in all the wards, according to corporation officials.



Water lorries are also stationed at the corporation's Kodungayiur and Peringudi facilities as a backup for any emergency during the festivals and with strict monitoring enforced for bursting only green crackers, the corporation expects that the pollution level would be less especially the noise pollution levels.



While restrictions have been put in place in Tamil Nadu to burst crackers between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. and evening 7 p.m. to 8 p.m, people are not taking this seriously and crackers have been burst all day on Wednesday.



Kannan. K.R, a businessman in Pammal, while speaking to IANS said, "After the pandemic crushed human lives and economy, there is enjoyment and we are expressing our happiness as markets are open, schools are open and pandemic is under control. So naturally, people will celebrate Deepavali with pomp and grandeur and the government and police officials should not enforce these restrictions strictly."



