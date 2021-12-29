Chef Kunal Kapur's ideas for winter comfort snacks

New Delhi, Dec 29 (IANSlife) The winter season has arrived, and we can't help but indulge in our annual winter rituals of cuddling up in bed with a hot drink and some delectable nibbles.





Thanks to the sluggish atmosphere of the season, snacking continues to be at an all-time high, with frequent hunger pangs to combat the cold.



Winter is known for its effect on our appetite, which seems to grow by a factor of ten. Craving hot savoury snacks is common, so we go to great lengths to produce a dish that has a variety of flavours. Preparing delectable snacks can completely satisfy your cravings, especially when you're looking for something light to eat in between meals.



Chef Kunal Kapur shares some ideas for Winter Comfort Snacks



Masala Oats Idli



Idli is a popular dish all over the country, made traditionally with suji, lentils, and rice. To add an interesting twist to this dish, replace suji with oats and pair it with complementing herbs and spices. The Saffola Masala Oats with Classic Masala flavour is a great combination for this dish. You can quickly grab a pan and make oats idlias, which beats the traditional time-intensive dish that requires a lot of prep time for cooking.is ready just in time for you to continue watching your favourite movie in bed.



Masala Oats Cheela



Cheelas are a favourite evening snack for households, and they are also very easy to prepare. You can incorporate interesting mixes to enhance the flavour of your homemade cheela. So, make this delectable snack at home while using flavours according to your taste. Add chopped vegetables and carrots to add freshness to your masala oats cheela. Saffola Masala Oats Veggie Twist flavour can really add that spiciness to the snack. You can also have this snack with a fresh green chutney dip for a fun twist.



Crunchy Masala Oats Patties



It's time to stop looking in the fridge or heating up frozen snacks every time you get hungry. Winter makes us crave hot and savoury dishes that keep us full for longer and give us a burst of flavour to get over the monotony of the weather. What better to cook than something that caters to all those requirements? Oat Patties are a fancy snack that can be made easily. You can add crushed garlic, pepper, and corn to the flavour. Saffola Masala Oats Peppy Tomato flavour is a great combination for this snack to include that tanginess and zing. You can also make a creamy sauce to pair with this snack.



These hot and soothing drinks will have you sipping for more!



Masala Chai is an irresistible hot beverage to be had during the winters. A handful of aromatic ingredients can be incorporated into it based on your liking, like jaggery, to beat the cold.



Badam Milk is a popular drink that is flavoured with almonds and spices such as cinnamon, and it can also be made sweet by adding sugar.



Turmeric and Honey Milk is a great combination and has many benefits, a major one being that it helps keep one warm and cosy during the winters.



With a plethora of ingredients to choose from, you can get creative during snack-time! With so many different snacks and customizations to choose from, you don't have to worry about those hunger pangs anymore. Grab a pan and satisfy your cravings.



