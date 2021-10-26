Cheating case registered against Palaniswami's aide

Chennai, Oct 26 (IANS) A cheating case has been registered against the personal assistant of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, police said on Tuesday.



According to Salem Crime Branch, the former CM's aide Mani, along with his accomplice Selvakumar, demanded an amount of Rs 17 lakh for providing Tamil Selvan with a job in Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation.



However, as the job did not materialise, Tamil Selvan started demanding his money back.



However, Mani threatened him with dire consequences and the latter then filed a police complaint on Monday.



Police said that investigation is on.



