Chattisgarh shows its strength, tribal dance fest begins

Raipur, Oct 28 (IANS) Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren and Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated an event on tribal dance -- the 'National Tribal Festival' in Raipur on Thursday in which more than a thousand artists from 27 states, 6 union territories and 7 countries are participating.



The 'National Tribal Dance Festival' and 'Rajyotsava 2021' began at Raipur Science College in which the dance troupes from seven countries including Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Sri Lanka, Uganda, Switzerland, Maldives, Palestine and Syria are participating.



The Chief Minister said, the program has become a grand success and it will take the state to international level.



Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has appreciated the efforts of the Chhattisgarh Government by sending a congratulatory message. He said, "on the occasion of National Adivasi Dance Festival 2021, I congratulate Chhattisgarh Government on providing a platform to Adivasi artists from across India to showcase their unique cultural traditions. I welcome you all to this important event".



Rahul Gandhi had inaugurated National Tribal Dance Festival in Chhattisgarh in 2019. But he could not attend this year's event, organised for the second time in the state.



His message was read out by former Rajya Sabha MP B.K. Hariprasad in the inaugural programme.



Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked Rahul Gandhi for his appreciation and best wishes.



Rahul Gandhi said, "our Adivasi brothers and sisters are repositories of our heritage, and they have been at the forefront of preserving our ancient wisdom. Every folk song, dance, painting and sculpture tells a unique story, and provides a window into the fascinating world of our ancestors. It is through these living traditions that societies and communities keep their collective memories alive.



"I am happy that Chhattisgarh Government has been working proactively to support and recognize our Adivasi artists," stated Rahul Gandhi in his message.



