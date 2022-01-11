'Chaos' in Trinamool because of I-PAC: Ex-Goa MLA

Panaji, Jan 11 (IANS) One of Trinamool Congress earliest political recruits in Goa, former MLA Lavoo Mamledar, who quit the party last month, on Tuesday blamed ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor's outfit, the Indian-Political Action Committee (I-PAC), for the ‘chaos in the party.



Mamledar, who quit Trinamool in December 2021, just three months after joining the party, joined the Congress on Tuesday.



"The reason for the chaos in Trinamool is Prashant Kishore's company.... They write to us telling us what we should speak about a particular person. I have got messages saying I should speak only this, and nothing more," Mamledar told a press conference in Panaji.



He also said that when the Congress announced the possibility of an alliance with the Goa Forward Party in the national capital, I-PAC volunteers gave him a script to read and specifically attack Goa Forward Party founder-president Vijai Sardesai.



"When the Congress-Goa Forward alliance was announced in Delhi, I was sent a script that Vijai Sardesai should be attacked. I-PAC only wants to use people, use Goans and take advantage of them," he said.



Mamledar also alleged that I-PAC volunteers have been given targets for enrolment of voters for registration for the Griha Aadhaar card, a scheme which promises to give women head of household Rs 5,000 as allowance.



"For every 15 persons registered, a volunteer is paid Rs 800. A lot of people have told me this. They are trying to buy people's thoughts. I feel if Trinamool is damaged, it is going to be on account of I-PAC's mentality," he said.



Mamledar also claimed that he was assured a ticket from the Madkai Assembly constituency, adding that the assurance was later reneged upon by the Trinamool after it announced its alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).



