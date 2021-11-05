Channi vows to restore glory of Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 5 (IANS) Vowing to restore the pristine glory of Punjab, Chief Minister Charanjit Channi on Friday said the state would be soon transformed into "Golden Sparrow of India".



Addressing a gathering in Phagwara town on the occasion of Sri Vishwakarma Pooja Utsav, he said concerted efforts would be made for the holistic development of the state on one hand and prosperity of its people on the other.



Evoking Lord Vishwakarma, he said with the blessings of Lord, a mechanism is being evolved to put the state on trajectory of high economic growth. "No stone is being left unturned for comprehensive development of the state."



Terming his government as the government of common man, for the common man, and by the common man, the Chief Minister said from day one his major thrust is only ensuring transparent, responsive and citizen-centric administration.



He said several path-breaking initiatives, including cheap power, Basera scheme, ownership rights to people living within 'Lal Lakeer' and others, have been already initiated by his government.



Not only this, but several other decisions will be taken in the coming days, Channi said.



The Chief Minister also said that gone were the days when the common man, peasant, farmers, employees and others have to look towards the government for their problems.



--IANS

vg/vd