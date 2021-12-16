Chandigarh to be first slum-free city, claims BJP manifesto

Chandigarh, Dec 16 (IANS) The ruiling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto for the municipal elections in Chandigarh on Wednesday promised to make it the country's first slum-free city.



The party promised that the existing slum-dwellers will be given houses, besides preventing the construction of new slums. It also prioritised numerous welfare schemes for all, including women, youth, elderly and employees.



Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Chandigarh BJP President Arun Sood, the party's national executive member Sanjay Tandon and Additional Solicitor General Satyapal Jain released the Sankalp Patra (manifesto) here on Thursday.



The saffron party promised to regularise the services of contractual employees, besides increasing pensions of old-age, widow and physically challenged persons.



Sood told the media that the youth would be given priority in jobs, apart from reservation for the Other Backward Class (OBC).



Talking about giving ownership rights to people by eliminating the 'Lal Dora' limit in villages on the lines of Haryana by regularising all constructions, the manifesto stated that all houses, and commercial and industrial buildings aligned under the Chandigarh Housing Board and the Estate Office will be regularised.



The policy pertaining to converting all commercial, industrial and housing societies of the city from leasehold to freehold at concessional rates will be introduced while unearned profit policy will be terminated, the manifesto said.



On village development, the BJP leaders emphasised that the burden of taxes will not be imposed on the villages that have been brought under the corporation without any reason. No municipal tax will be levied in the villages without the completion of their development projects.



The manifesto said that ownership rights will be given to those living in houses in economically weaker section colonies built under the rehabilitation scheme.



Sood said the manifesto was drafted after taking suggestions from the residents by conducting a campaign -- 'Mera Chandigarh -- Mera Sujhav'. An overwhelming 79,892 suggestions were received, he said.



The civic polls for 35 wards will take place on December 24, and the votes will be counted on December 27.



--IANS

vg/arm