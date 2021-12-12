Chandigarh reports first Omicron case

Chandigarh, Dec 12 (IANS) A vaccinated 20-year-old man, who recently returned from Italy, has been tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, becoming Chandigarh's first confirmed case, the health department said on Sunday, adding that he came to visit relatives in the city.



His report for the whole genomic sequencing was received late Saturday night and was found positive for Omicron variant, Health Services Director Suman Singh told the media.



He has been in institutional quarantine for 11 days.



He arrived in India from Italy on November 22. Despite having no symptoms, he underwent a retest after the home quarantine period and was confirmed to have the presence of Omicron variant.



According to officials, the traveller had taken the Pfizer vaccine in Italy.



