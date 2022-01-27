Chandigarh administration lifts Covid-19 restrictions

Chandigarh, Jan 27 (IANS) The Chandigarh administration on Thursday decided to lift Covid-19 restrictions with the decline in daily positive patients.



Administrator Banwarilal Purohit took the decision at a high-level meeting to review the pandemic situation in the city.



He expressed his satisfaction over the decline in positivity rate and appreciated the health officials for being proactive in handling the ongoing situation.



He also congratulated the administration for administering 100 per cent second doze of vaccination to the eligible population.



Now, all gyms and health centres will be allowed to operate till 10 p.m. with 50 per cent of capacity subject to the staff and the users being fully vaccinated.



All markets, including apni mandis, will be allowed to operate till 10 p.m.



From February 1, the schools will start functioning physically from Class 10-12 and all universities and colleges will be allowed to open normally.



