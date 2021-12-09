Chaitanya, Shambhavi, Mahreen complete hat-tricks in US Kids Golf India

Gurgaon, Dec 9 (IANS) Chaitanya Pandey put on a superb display with a round of 3-under 69 in the age group for Boys-10 years and completed a hat-trick of wins in the US Kids Golf India (North). The youngster had earlier won the first and second legs in October.



Chaitanya had six birdies against three bogeys. He was exceptionally good in the last stages with four birdies against one bogey between 12th and 18th holes. He finished way ahead of Arihaan Beri (78) and UAE-based Siddhaan Chhibber, who had lost to Chaitanya in a play-off in the opening leg.



Chaitanya is looking at having a shot at the US Kids European and US Kids events later next year. Before the pandemic, he had qualified for the internationals in 2019, too, and won in Europe.



Two other players continued their winning streak. Shambhavi Chaturvedi of NOIDA won by seven shots over Shiksha Jain of Jaipur. Shambhavi had four birdies against six bogeys and was a seven-shot winner over Shiksha.



Mahreen Bhatia competing in the Girls group 13-14 also won for the third time in succession.



Ojaswini Saraswat from Mohali became the third different winner in the youngest group for girls. In the nine-hole contest for the Girls Under 8, Ojaswini carded 1-under 35 with two birdies and a bogey, all coming in the last three holes after a string of six pars. The previous two winners Annika Chendira of Gurgaon (Leg 1) and Aanya Dandriyal from NOIDA (Leg 2) were second and fourth, Amaira Gulati tied for second with Aanya.



Parnika Sharma looking for a similar hat-trick was denied by Kriti Parikh in a play-off in Girls 11-12. Both were tied at 81 and Kriti won the close battle over extra holes. Kriti avenged her loss to Parnika in the second leg.



Bhawesh Nirwan, winner of the second leg in Boys 12, won once again. He was a convincing winner over Arshvant Srivastava, who won the first leg of the season.



Prince Bainsla was a popular winner once again, taking the Boys 11 category honours. Bainsla won by a massive 11-shot margin after shooting even par 72. He won the second leg, too.



The fourth leg will be held on December 10.



