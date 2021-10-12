Chain snatcher shot dead after he fired at TN police during chase

Chennai, Oct 12 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu police are conducting searches at several migrant camps in Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu areas, and in some parts of Chennai after a migrant worker from Jharkhand, who snatched a chain from a woman and fired at the police during a chase, was shot dead.



Murthuzha's accomplice, Naim Akhtar (29) also from Jharkhand, was arrested. Both were working in a factory in Sriperumbudur in the Kancheepuram district for the past one year.



The duo had snatched a gold chain from a woman, Indrani on Sunday and had opened fire at those who chased them. Police located the duo at Padur near Sriperumbudur. During the ensuing chase on Monday, Murtaza attacked the police with a machete in which a head constable was injured.



Inspector of Sriperumbudur station, Krishnakumar opened fired at Murtaza and shot him dead. Naim was caught and remanded in judicial custody.



The duo is suspected to be involved in the murder of a Tasmac liquor shop employee, Thulasidas who was found dead at the shop at Oragundum, Chennai on October 4.



Another employee, Ramu was injured and a bullet was removed from his body.



DIG of Police Sathyapriya told the media that the Inspector did not have any other option but to shoot him. She said that on inspection, the gun in possession of Murtaza was found to be without a license and was made in Jharkhand.



The police intelligence wing is conducting searches at several places in Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu to unearth whether there are more weapons including firearms in the possession of these migrant labourers.



Intelligence sleuths have given inputs about the presence of Bangladesh nationals amongst the migrant labourers in the guise of labourers from West Bengal.



