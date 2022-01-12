Chahhat Khanna trolled for 'grey hair': It's damn beautiful which trolls don't have the vision to see

Mumbai, Jan 12 (IANS) 'Qubool Hai' actress Chahhat Khanna says it's easy for trolls and mockers to sit back behind the screen and put out their so-called opinion on anything.



Trolls have been hitting out at Chahhat for her grey hair and her single mother status.



Chahhat says: "I am a single mother and it takes guts of steel to be a mother let alone a single mother who is fending for herself and her family. That exactly was not grey hair and it looked like that as it was a mirror image and at an angle but even if it was, there is nothing bad in having grey hair. It's natural and it has to be beautiful that way. The trolls won't be able to say it on the face."



"It's only behind the screen that they hide and put out their filthy opinion out there. I have developed a thick skin to these. But the heart goes out to the young and the vulnerable who might get affected due to these. There has to be a measure where we nab these individuals and make the internet a safe and happier place for all individuals. And as for the grey hair, it's damn beautiful which the trolls might not have the vision to see. Tell me what's the novelty of being a troll," she adds.



--IANS

ila/kr