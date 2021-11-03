CFBP gives opinion in 175 cases of banks, recruitment agencies

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) The Central Finger Print Bureau (CFPB) has furnished opinion in 175 cases of banks and recruitment agencies, according to data released by the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB).



According to the NCRB, 175 cases were sent to the CFPB for examination and to give its opinion in cases received from nationalized banks, recruitment agencies and insurance companies and also received 8,197 convicted Finger Print slips for record and 12,540 arrested Finger Print slips for providing previous criminal history during this year.



The CFPB Delhi helped detecting 118 cases from various agencies in 2020, a National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) data said.



According to the NCRB, the CFPB furnished opinion on 118 cases received from different agencies like Post office, police agencies like Central Reserve Police Force, recruitment, Staff Selection Commission and banks whereas in 2019-20, the bureau gave an opinion on 90 cases received from different agencies.



In the calendar year-2020, CFPB examined and furnished opinions or reports in 175 document cases received from nationalized banks, recruitment agencies and insurance companies. A total of 57 cases comprising 840 chance prints were also received from various Finger Print Bureau of States and Union Territories for verification, the NCRB said.



The Punjab bureau has the highest number of conviction slips recorded in the year 2020. Majority of the states except Punjab, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh have remained underperformers with figures in hundreds and a few thousands whereas the crime rate ranges to tens of thousands.



States of Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have topped the list with the highest number of chance prints developed in a calendar year. Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have developed a significant number of chance prints during the year. Delhi is the only union territory to have developed a large number of chance prints.



Record slips of those convicted for Murder, Grievous Hurt, Attempt to Murder and Rape are the highest in number as compared to other IPC heads whereas the search slips recorded also demonstrate a sharp rise in crimes such as kidnapping, abduction and assault on women, the CFPB data said.



The data also revealed that states such as Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have recorded the highest number of arrestee slips. Only Panjab, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and UP examined more than 100 document cases.



In a murder case registered in a Police Station in Delhi on March 13, 2020, Delhi Police gave a finger print for search for the details of the suspect to the Central Finger Print Bureau to identify the culprit. The Bureau found identical right thumb impression of the accused, who was arrested in the same case. The finger print expert opinion not only helped local police in solving a Murder case but also provided them scientific and infallible evidence against the culprit.



The CFPB Delhi also helped detect cases pertaining to the examination of questioned documents of the candidates who appeared in the written examination. In most cases, the prints were of very poor quality posing difficulty in examination with an additional pressure of time from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) to furnish the expert opinion on a priority basis. Despite all the odds, the experts showed full dedication displaying the best professional skills, and the impersonation in the cases was established.



The Bureau received 56 document cases from CISF's Eastern Zone Headquarters at Patna, one case from Force unit at Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh regarding impersonation in recruitment. In these cases, the Admission Certificates (Commission's Copy) bearing questioned left hand thumb finger prints were received to be compared with the specimen finger prints present on the document of the suspected candidates.



Most of the questioned prints were of extremely poor quality but the specimen prints were of decipherable quality. The questioned left hand thumb fingerprints were compared carefully and thoroughly with specimen prints of suspected candidates by experts of CFPB and established conclusive impersonation.



Similarly, nine document cases regarding alleged misappropriation of the government money were received by CFPB from Post offices, Bhiwani in Haryana wherein withdrawal vouchers of various depositors bearing fingerprints were received to be compared with the specimen fingerprints present on relevant claim forms and written statements of the depositors. Luckily, most of the questioned prints were of decipherable quality but the specimen prints were of slightly poor quality. Finally, the specimen prints of decipherable quality were selected for examination and the impersonation in the cases was established by CFPB experts.



