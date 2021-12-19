Centre's Rs 10,180 cr help for Rajasthan to achieve Har Ghar Jal targets

New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) After taking the number of rural households in Rajasthan to get tap water supply from 11.74 lakh out of 1.01 crore (11.5 per cent) in August 2019 to 21.39 lakh (21.1 per cent), the Centre on Sunday said it approved allocation of Rs 10,180 crore for Jal Jeevan Mission in 2021-22 to assist the state achieve 'Har Ghar Jal'.



The Rs 10,180 crore assistance is a four-fold increase from Rs 2,522 crore allocated in 2020-21 with a mission mode approach adopted in Rajasthan, Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, said in a statement.



In 2021-22, the state plans to provide tap water connections to about 30 lakh rural households. "Regular review is taking place to expedite the implementation of the mission in the state so that the state can catch up with other good performing states," the Ministry statement said.



Stating that there is no dearth of funds for implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission, Shekhawat reiterated that the Centre is providing all out support to states to make provision of tap water supply to every rural household of the country by 2024.



Despite lockdown and disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in the last 27 months, more than 5.44 crore rural households in the country have been provided tap water connections. As on date, more than 8.67 crore (45.15 per cent) rural households have tap water supply in their homes, the release said.



Apart from the funds under Jal Jeevan Mission, in 2021-22, Rs 1,712 crore has been allocated to Rajasthan as 15th Finance Commission tied grant for water and sanitation to Rural Local Bodies/PRIs. There is an assured funding of Rs 9,032 crore for the next five years i.e. up to 2025-26.



"This huge investment in rural areas of Rajasthan will accelerate economic activities and boost the rural economy. It will create new employment opportunities in villages," the government claimed.



