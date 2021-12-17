Centre's response sought on Jamia professor's posting as NCMEI member

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Centre on a petition alleging lack of transparency in the posting of a professor of the Jamia Milia Islamia as a member of the National Commission For Minority Educational Institutions (NCMEI).



Issuing notice to the Centre, Jamia Millia Islamia, National Commission for Minority Educational Institutions, and Jamia professor Dr Shahid Akhter, in a recent order, Justice V. Kameswar Rao granted six weeks time for filing counter affidavit in the matter, and two weeks more for filing a rejoinder in the matter.



The plea, by a research scholar from Jawaharlal Nehru University, contended that the appointment of the professor has been made without issuing any notification.



Alleging lack of transparency and objectivity, the petition claimed that the matter is in relation with Article 14 and 16 of the Constitution which guarantees equal opportunity to all citizens in matters related to employment in the public sector.



The petition also challenged the posting as there was no constitution of the Search Committee.



Advocates Amit George and Iram Peerzada appeared for the petitioner.



Further hearing in the matter will be held on February 14,2022.



--IANS

