Centre's free grains distribution scheme to end Nov 30

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) Banking on revival of economy and claiming its market interventions to keep prices in check are working, the Centre on Friday announced the ending of free distribution of ration under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) from November 30.



The scheme - initiated in wake of the nationwide lockdown due to Covid pandemic - envisaged distribution of 5 kg food grain (wheat or rice) per person per month free of cost for maximum 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) (Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households), including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).



"Since the economy is reviving, our OMSS (Open Market Sales Scheme) disposal is also being exceptionally good because of extremely good and consumer friendly OMSS policy this year. So there is no proposal to extend this scheme," Secretary, Food and Public Distribution, Sudhanshu Pandey told media persons.



Under the OMSS, the Food Corporation of India releases wheat and rice at predetermined prices in the open market from time to time to enhance their supply, especially during the lean season, to moderate the open market prices.



Asked about the Uttar Pradesh government starting a free ration scheme from this month, Pandey said: "We would be happy if any state runs the scheme entirely on its own. They are actually distributing rations from the share of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) pool, which has a 90 per cent subsidy by the Centre."



Starting in 2020, the Centre had announced the 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana' (PM-GKAY) for all beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act, 2013 (NFSA) as part of the pro-poor PM Garib Kalyan Package for the period April-November 2020.



It had earlier claimed that around 80 crore NFSA beneficiaries were allocated additional 5 kg of food grains, free of cost for a period of eight months (April-November 2020), thereby ensuring food security of poor/vulnerable beneficiaries/households in the wake of economic disruptions caused by the Covid-19 outbreak in the country. It had recently extended the scheme till November 30.



--IANS

niv/vd