Centre to retain existing EWS criteria for NEET-PG counselling

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) For the NEET-PG counselling, the Centre has decided to continue with the existing criteria of Economic Weaker Section reservation for the ongoing admission on the basis of recommendations made by expert committee.



In the NEET-PG counselling which is pending before the Supreme Court, the Union government told the court that it has decided to retain the existing criteria for EWS as changing the criteria midway will lead to complications.



The government in an affidavit dated on December 31 had informed the Supreme Court that it has accepted the recommendations of the Committee for Revisiting the Criteria Of The Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) Reservation for making candidates of those families whose annual income is up to Rs 8 lakh eligible for EWS reservation but excluding a person whose family has five acres of agricultural land and above from EWS irrespective of income.



The expert committee in its report on Review of the Criteria for EWS Reservation has recommended that disturbing the existing system which is on going since 2019 would create more complications both for the beneficiaries as well as for the authorities.



The expert committee has recommended that the revision should be implemented in the next academic year, adding that changing the criteria midway will lead to more complications.



The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the case on January 6.



However, the resident doctors across the country protested against the delay in the NEET-PG Counselling 2021. The agitating resident doctors on December 31 called off their 14-day long nationwide agitation.



