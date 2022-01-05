Centre should probe security lapse during PM's Punjab visit: Goa CM

Panaji, Jan 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday demanded a central government probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official visit to Punjab.



"I condemn the Congress government in Punjab. Such an incident should not occur again. The Congress government should take note of this. The Centre should also take note of the incident and start a probe," Sawant told reporters here.



The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister's visit should not be politicised, adding that politicians should be free to visit any state.



"He was going to Punjab for a visit. They used the government machinery to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's route. This should not happen. Political leaders visit every state," Sawant said.



"Goa too is visited by leaders from all political parties. We do not politicise (such visits)," he added.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover due to protests enroute to Ferozepur, where Modi was scheduled to address a political rally.



Modi had to skip the rally due to the obstruction on his route. Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has expressed regret over the incident.



--IANS

maya/bg