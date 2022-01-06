Centre scouting for new head for space company from private, armed forces sector

Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) The Central government is scouting for a new head -- Chairman-cum-Managing Director -- for its space sector company NewSpace India Ltd from the private/armed/government sectors on deputation or contract basis.



The appointment shall be for a period of five years.



The NewSpace India is tasked with the mandate of owning satellites, building and owning rockets, putting into orbit satellites, transfer technologies developed by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and others.



Candidates from private sector or state government undertakings should be working in a company with a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore and those from listed companies will be given preference in selection.



According to the government, applicants from the state government undertakings or private sector should be working at a position that is one level immediately below the Board level.



In the case of applicants from the armed forces the candidates should be at least a Major General in the case of army or equivalent rank in Navy/Air Force.



Interested candidates working in the Central government should be in the rank of Joint Secretary.



As per the eligibility norms, the applicant should be a Graduate with a good academic record from a recognised University / Institute.



Applicants with Graduation in Engineering / Science or / and MBA / Two year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration /Business Management will be preferred.



The applicant should possess adequate technical / operational / project management experience at a senior level in an organisation of repute and also have high standards of integrity and an impeccable reputation.



