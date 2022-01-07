Centre reviews Covid situation, preparedness in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) Amid the recent surge in Covid cases, especially the Omicron variant, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla has reviewed the situation and preparedness in Delhi-NCR and stressed the need for a unified fight to control the spread.



The meeting called on Thursday evening reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the Delhi-NCR region, which includes the national capital and nine bordering districts in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.



In a statement on Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that the home secretary emphasised that it is necessary for all the concerned authorities in Delhi and the NCR region to come together to tackle the virus.



He reiterated the need to have a unified strategy in the Delhi-NCR Region to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.



During this meeting, the home secretary conveyed that the Omicron variant being highly transmissible, no stone is to be left unturned to deal with any surge in cases and immediate steps should be taken to further strengthen the monitoring and containment mechanism.



He stressed that the State and the local administration should strictly enforce the norms of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour; that is wearing of face masks and maintaining safe social distance in all public areas and public gatherings.



Home secretary also stressed that the health infrastructure in all the districts of Delhi-NCR should be immediately strengthened to deal with any enhanced requirement. Further, it should be ensured that oxygen supply equipment is fully functional and buffer stocks of essential drugs are maintained.



He stressed on ramping up testing in all the districts of Delhi-NCR, where testing appears to be less. All measures and mechanisms to contain and curb the spread of the virus must be reinvigorated.



The meeting was attended by member (Health) Niti Aayog Dr. V K Paul and other senior officers of the Central government and chief secretaries/ additional chief secretaries of the States of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi, along with officials from the district administration of NCT of Delhi and the neighbouring districts.



