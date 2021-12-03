Centre positive on national status for Upper Bhadra project: K'taka CM

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) The Union government has responded positively on taking a final decision on declaring the Upper Bhadra project as a national project at an important meeting to be held on December 6, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Thursday.



Speaking to mediapersons after meeting several Union ministers here, Bommai said, "I have appealed to Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to notify the Krishna Tribunal-2 award for Upper Krishna Project as the Tribunal award is considered a decree of the Supreme Court. The Centre needs to issue the directions for its implementation."



The Chief Minister also appealed to Shekhawat not to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Godavari, Cauvery, Krishna and Mahanadi river link project before considering Karnataka's submission related to the project and allocation of water share.



Bommai also held detailed discussions with Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Covid management and precautions against its new variant, Omicron.



"The minister appreciated Karnataka's handling of Covid challenges and its vaccination drive. The state has adequate stock of vaccine doses. The Centre would issue appropriate directions on administering booster dose to health workers after consultation with the experts. The minister has asked us to maintain stringent vigil on passengers arriving from Tamil Nadu too, as is being done in case of those coming from Kerala," Bommai said.



The Chief Minister discussed about improving the basic infrastructure at courts in the state during his meeting with Union Minister for Law and Justice, Kiren Rijiju.



Reacting to reports about BJP-JD(S) alliance for the legislative council polls in Karnataka, Bommai said that senior leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy would take a final call on the issue after consulting the party's central leadership.



