Centre of Excellence for water reuse launched

New Delhi, Dec 24 (IANS) Highlighting that cutting-edge research should aim to help the larger community, Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), on Friday said that treating wastewater at source is crucial not only from an economic perspective but also as a sustainability measure.



"Research which remains in the laboratory is of little use. TERI has always worked closely with industries and other stakeholders to effectively address the issues of use and reuse of water," Dhawan added at the launch of the 'Centre of Excellence on Water Reuse'.



The first of its kind in the country, the Centre of Excellence on Water Reuse is a collaboration between the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), Union Jal Shakti Ministry, and TERI which was launched at the TERI headquarters in New Delhi.



The Centre of Excellence (CoE) will be meeting the objectives of the Ganga Knowledge Centre to design and foster research and innovation, including identification of knowledge gaps for research and need for new ideas, supporting targeted research, and spurring and nurturing needed innovation such as low-cost, effective and integrated treatment technologies, which could bridge the current treatment gaps, augment capacities and provide safe treated water for reuse, a release said.



Speaking at the launch, NMCG Director General, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, "Wastewater after treatment should be used to the maximum possible extent. The idea behind cleaning the Ganga, a river or a city is to make them sustainable in the long run; sustainability from the point of view of looking at it not as wastewater, but as a resource that can be reused."



Mishra emphasised the need for partnerships with stakeholders, including research institutions and industries, to effectively address water reuse.



"We need to have dialogue with industries that are working in the area of wastewater treatment, establishing treatment plants, enhancing water reuse and going to provide treated water for safe reuse," he added.



S. K. Sarkar, Distinguished fellow and senior Director, Water Resources Division, TERI, said, "TERI under the Department of Science and Technology -- Water Mission 'Water Technology Initiative Programme' has developed the TERI Advanced Oxidation Technology (TADOX) for wastewater treatment, achieving zero liquid discharge and enhancing water reuse. Setting up of this CoE will help in advancing such technology initiatives."



The CoE will be headed by Nupur Bahadur, Fellow and Area Convenor, TADOX, Technology Centre for Water Reuse, Water Resources Division, TERI.



--IANS

niv/khz/bg