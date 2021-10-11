Centre notifies transfer/appointment of High Court judges (Lead)

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Centre has notified the transfer of seven high court judges and also notified the appointment of five new judges to the Rajasthan High Court, which includes three advocates and two judicial officers.



A statement by Department of Justice said: "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer the following high court judges: Justice Rajan Gupta has been transferred from Punjab and Haryana High Court to Patna High Court; Justice T.S. Sivagnanam has been transferred from Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court; Justice Sureshwar Thakur has been transferred from Himachal Pradesh High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court; Justice P.B. Bajanthri from Karnataka High Court to Patna High Court; Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan High Court to Patna High Court; Justice T. Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court to Tripura High Court; and Justice Subhash Chand from Allahabad High Court to Jharkhand High court".



In another statement, it said: "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint the following advocates and judicial officers as judges of Rajasthan High Court: advocate Farjand Ali, advocate Sudesh Bansal, advocate Anoop Kumar Dhand, judicial officer Vinod Kumar Bharwani, and judicial officer Madan Gopal Vyas."



Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind has appointed Chief Justices to eight high courts, including Allahabad and Madhya Pradesh, besides approving the transfer of five Chief Justices in other high courts.



On October 2, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana said the top court collegium, which is headed by him, is targeting to fill vacancies in various high courts at the earliest, and it does not want to cut down the pace of the process, and rather seeks Centre's support to enable access to justice and to strengthen democracy.



--IANS

ss/vd