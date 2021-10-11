Centre notifies transfer of 7 HC judges

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) The Centre has notified the transfer of seven high court judges.



A statement by the Department of Justice said: "In exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution of India, President of India, in consultation with Chief Justice of India, is pleased to transfer the following high court judges: Justice Rajan Gupta has been transferred from Punjab and Haryana High court to Patna High Court; Justice T.S. Sivagnanam has been transferred from Madras High Court to Calcutta High Court; Justice Sureshwar thakur has been transferred from Himachal Pradesh High Court to Punjab and Haryana High court; Justice P. B. Bajanthri from Karnataka High Court to Patna High Court; Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma from Rajasthan High Court to Patna High Court; Justice T. Amarnath Goud from Telangana High Court to Tripura High Court; and Justice Subhash Chand from Allahabad High Court to Jharkhand High court".



Last week, President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed chief justices to eight high courts, including Allahabad and Madhya Pradesh, besides approving the transfer of five chief justices in other high courts.



On October 2, Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana said the top court collegium, which is headed by him, is targeting to fill vacancies in various high courts at the earliest, and it does not want to cut-down the pace of the process, rather seek the Centre's support to enable access to justice and to strengthen the democracy.



In the presence of Law Minister Kiren Rijiju at an event organised by NALSA, Justice Ramana had said: "Since May onwards, my team so far has recommended appointment of 106 Judges and 9 new Chief Justices to various High Courts. The government has cleared 7 names out of the 106 judges and 1 out of the 9 Chief Justices, so far".



He added that the law minister informed that rest of the names will be cleared within one-or two-days' time.



--IANS

ss/dpb