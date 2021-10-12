Centre notifies appointments of new judges to three high courts

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) The Centre has notified appointments of 20 new high court judges - eight each to the Allahabad and Gauhati High Courts, and four judges to the Madras High Court.



In a statement, the Department of Justice said in exercise of the power conferred under the Constitution, the President, in consultation with the Chief Justice of India, has approved the appointment of advocates and judicial officers as judges of high courts.



In the Allahabad High Court, advocates Chandra Kumar Rai, Krishan Pahal, Sameer Jain, Ashutosh Srivastava, Subhash Vidyarthi, Brij Raj Singh, Shree Prakash Singh, and Vikas Budhwar have been appointed as judges.



For Madras High Court, advocates Sundaram Srimathy, D. Bharatha Chakravarthy, R. Vijayakumar, and Mohammed Shaffiq have become juges.



And, for the Gauhati High Court, advocates Kakheto Sema, Devashis Baruah, Arun Dev Choudhury and judicial officers Malasri Nandi, and Marli Vankung, have been appointed judges.



The Department of Justice notified appointment of three additional judges - Soumitra Saikia, Parthivjyoti Saikia, and S. Hukato Swu - as judges of the Gauhati High Court.



