Centre maintains no record on high cost of healthcare facilities: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Dec 10 (IANS) Despite being aware of the average medical expenditure, the Centre does not keep a tab on the high cost of healthcare as the subject falls under the ambit of state government, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in the Lok Sabha on Friday.



"As per the report of National Sample Survey 71st Round conducted by National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) from January to June 2014, the average medical expenditure per hospitalisation in private hospitals was more as compared to Government Hospitals. It is, however, the responsibility of the state government to take cognisance of instances of unreasonable charges by the private hospitals and take action to prevent and control such practises. Details of such cases are not maintained centrally," he said in a written reply to a question.



To another question on the measures taken by the Centre for making healthcare facilities affordable for patients, he said, "To provide affordable and quality tertiary health care facilities, Government is setting up new All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and upgrading Government Medical Colleges under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana. State Governments are also supported for setting up of new medical colleges as well as for increasing undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats."



"Further, under the National Health Mission (NHM), technical and financial support is provided to states and union territories for strengthening their healthcare systems upto district hospital level, based on the proposals submitted by them in their Program Implementation Plans (PIPs), subject to availability of resources. NHM adopts a health system approach and targets to build a network for public health facilities with health and wellness centres at the grassroot level and district hospitals, with robust referral linkage, to offer comprehensive primary and secondary care services to citizens," the minister added.



