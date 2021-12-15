Centre earns Rs 62 cr from scrap disposal

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) The central government has earned Rs 62 crore from disposal of scrap during cleaning of offices. The special campaign was launched in October, 2021, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha.



He also said that about 12 lakh sq ft of space was freed up in offices for productive use.



In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said that a scrap disposal policy in the government is already provided under Chapter 7 of General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017.



He informed that a Special Campaign on disposal of pendency and swachhta was organised from October 2 to October 31, 2021 by the Ministry of Personnel and Public Grievances and Pensions in all Ministries, Departments in Government of India including their attached and subordinate offices, autonomous organisations across the country and Indian Missions abroad.



Singh said, the activities included indoor and outdoor cleanliness campaign, disposal of scrap, weeding out of outlived records and disposal of pending references from the members of Parliament, state governments, inter-ministerial references, parliament assurances and public grievances.



The campaign has brought down pendency in identified categories significantly. Singh said that in order to consolidate the gains during the special campaign, the government has decided to monitor pendency on regular basis and strengthen the internal processes for efficient and speedy disposal of references.



--IANS

sk/skp/