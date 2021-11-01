Centre debunks rumours of fertiliser shortage

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday categorically denounced the rumours about fertiliser shortage in the country.



He said that he reviewed the availability targets of fertilisers for the month of November with officials, and that "availability will surpass the demand raised by the states and UTs".



"While the demand of urea is 41 lakh metric tonnes (MT), as much as 76 lakh MT of urea will be made available. Similarly, 18 lakh MT DAP will be made available against a projected demand of 17 lakh MT," he said, adding: "Availability of 30 lakh MT of NPK will surpass the demand of 15 lakh MT."



Mandaviya appealed to all farmers not to hoard fertilisers and requested them not to pay attention to rumor mongers. He cautioned that strict action will be taken against those who resort to black-marketing of fertilisers using rumours.



He assured that the Union government is constantly monitoring the production, imports, and movement of fertilisers in the country and adequate arrangements are in place to ensure that farmers get sufficient quantity of fertiliser, a release from the Chemicals and Fertiliser Ministry said.



--IANS

