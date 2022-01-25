Centre announces Correctional Medals on prison personnel on R-Day

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Centre on Tuesday announced 42 Correctional Service Medals for prison personnel on the occasion of Republic Day, 2022.



According to the Union Home Ministry, the President of India has approved the conferment of the Correctional Services Medals for Distinguished Service for five on prison personnel and 37 Correctional Service Medals for Meritorious Services.



Under the President's Correctional Services Medals for Distinguished Service, Ayinaparthi Satyanarayana, the Head Warder of prison in Andhra Pradesh, Harish Kotwal, Jail Superintendent Jammu & Kashmir, Jail Superintendent Manjit Singh Tiwana of Punjab, and Jail Superintendent Satya Prakash Swain in Odisha and Head Warder Praveen Kumar Rathi of Delhi prison have been awarded for distinguished services rendered to their prisons.



Similarly, for Correctional Service Medals for Meritorious Services, six prison personnel from Madhya Pradesh, five from Andhra Pradesh, four from Delhi, three from Jammu and Kashmir, three each from Kerala, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, two each from West Bengal, Punjab and Meghalaya and one each from Nagaland, Odisha, and Manipur have been selected for Meritorious Services.



A total of 939 Police personnel have been awarded with various medals on the occasion of Republic Day-2022 out of which 189 Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) are being awarded to the security/police personnel. Among the majority of 189 Gallantry Awards, 134 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir Region.



