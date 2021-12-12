Central team in Odisha to assess Cyclone Jawad damage

Bhubaneswar, Dec 12 (IANS) An inter-ministerial Central team, led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Saurav Ray, is in Odisha to assess losses caused due to Cyclone Jawad, an official said here on Sunday.



Before leaving for field verification in the six affected districts, the team members held discussions with Special Relief Commissioner P.K. Jena here.



The six-member team has been divided into three teams. While one sub-team is visiting Ganjam and Puri districts, the second one will assess losses in Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack districts, and the third sub-team in Jajpur and Kendrapara districts. All three sub-teams have left for the affected districts, he said.



"As no major damage has been caused to infrastructure due to the cyclone, we told the team that maximum damage has been caused to crops," he said.



Jena said that the assessment of agricultural damage is a little difficult. "We have informed the team about districts which were affected by the Cyclone Jawad. Once we get the district-wise damage assessment report, we will submit our memorandum to the Centre," he added.



After carrying an assessment of damages and losses caused, the Central team will again hold discussion with state government officials in Bhubaneswar before returning to Delhi on December 13.



The cyclone reached near Odisha coast in the form of a depression on December 5 before moving towards West Bengal.



--IANS

bbm/vd