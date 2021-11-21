Central team in Chennai to assess rain-related damages

Chennai, Nov 21 (IANS) A team of Central government officials, led by Rajiv Sharma, Joint Secretary, NATGRID, Ministry of Home Affairs, has arrived here to conduct an assessment of the damages caused in the recent rains in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, officials said on Sunday.



The team is to ascertain whether the floods in the state could be considered to be of a severe nature. The team will give final recommendations for additional assistance from Central government.



The team held discussions with the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, V. Irai Anbu, and other officials.



After meeting the Chief Secretary and other officials, the team will divide into two and travel to other rain and flood-affected areas of the state on Monday and Tuesday.



The team will also visit Union territory of Puducherry affected by floods.



The high-level team of officials will return back to Delhi on Wednesday and provide a report to the Disaster Management Division of Ministry of Home Affairs within a week.



The team, in addition to the Joint Secretary Rajiv Sharma, comprises representatives from the Departments of Agriculture and farmers welfare, Finance (Department of Expenditure), Jal Shakti, Power, Roads, Transport and Highways, and Rural development.



