Central govt freezes bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity

Kolkata, Dec 27 (IANS) In a significant development, the central government has frozen all the bank accounts of Missionaries of Charity -- the non-profit organisation formed by Mother Teresa to help the people.



The central authorities issued orders on Sunday evening to cease all transactions through these bank accounts across India, leaving 22,000 patients and people without any treatment and food.



Though the authorities of Missionaries of Charity were not ready to say anything, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed shock at the behaviour of the central government.



"Shocked to hear that on Christmas, the Union Ministry FROZE ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity in India! Their 22,000 patients & employees have been left without food & medicines.



"While the law is paramount, humanitarian efforts must not be compromised," she wrote on her verified Twitter account.



CPM leader Surya Kanta Mishra wrote on Twitter, "Yesterday, Christmas Day the Union Ministry FROZED ALL BANK ACCOUNTS of Mother Teresa's Missionaries of Charity. The Govt has frozen all the accounts in India, including cash in hand. Their 22,000 patients, including employees, are left without food and medicines."



Though the Missionaries of Charity was not ready to say anything, sources privy to the development said that there were some complaints against the organisation and the central government was keeping an eye on some of its bank accounts. The central government froze all the accounts of the organisation to carry on with the investigation.



--IANS

sbg/bg