Censor Board clears Ajith's 'Valimai' with U/A certificate; film to hit screens on Jan 13

Chennai, Jan 1 (IANS) The Censor Board has cleared director H. Vinoth's eagerly-awaited action entertainer 'Valimai', featuring actor Ajith Kumar in the lead, with a 'U/A' certificate.



The certificate granted to the film, on the last day of 2021, indicates that the film will have a run time of 178 minutes and 35 seconds.



Although it was known that the film would release for the Pongal festival, it wasn't clear if it would release on January 13 or January 14. However, the unit has cleared the confusion by putting out advertisements on Saturday that said that the film would be hitting screens on January 13.



The official trailer of the film, which the makers chose to release on Thursday evening, set the Internet on fire with the video garnering a whopping 1.1 lakh views in less than 15 minutes of being released on YouTube and garnering over 12 million views in a day.



Ajith plays a cop called Arjun in the explosive action thriller and goes after a team of criminals who believe that their strength gives them the right to take what they want.



