Celine Dion cancels North American stretch of 'Courage World Tour', cites health reasons

Los Angeles, Jan 16 (IANS) Canadian singer Celine Dion is ending her 'Courage World Tour' in the United States and Canada owing to her health condition as muscle spasms rendered her unable to perform for sometime, reports 'Variety'.



The remaining part of the North American stretch of her 'Courage World Tour' was scheduled for March 9 to April 22. The singer had already performed 52 shows across North America for the tour, which started before the COVID-19 pandemic wrecked live entertainment in March 2020.



According to 'Variety', Celine said in a statement, "I was really hoping that I'd be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing."



"There's a lot of organising and preparation that goes into our shows, and so we have to make decisions today which will affect the plans two months down the road. I'll be so glad to get back to full health, as well as all of us getting past this pandemic, and I can't wait to be back on stage again", she added.



However, the European stretch of the 'Courage World Tour' is still on cards for the singer with the first concert scheduled for May 25 in Birmingham, England.



--IANS

aa/kr