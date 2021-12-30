Celebrities who called it splits this year!

By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANSlife) Maybe it was the Covid affect or life's ups and downs, but many a celebrity couples drifted apart in 2021. We take a look:





Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl



In a recent Instagram post actress Sushmita Sen confirmed her breakup with boyfriend Rohman Shawl stating, "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!."



Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain



Actor-turned-Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan and businessman Nikhil Jain called it quits on their two year old marriage. The legal battle came to an end after a Kolkata court declared that the marriage was legally invalid because the duo got married in Turkey and the interfaith marriage was not registered in India.



Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao



Actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao parted ways after 15 years of marriage. The duo has a son together and have plans to co-parent Azad.



Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik



Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, who have a daughter together, parted ways after a fight got ugly and public between Zayn and Gigi's mother Yolanda Hadid.



Nisha Rawal And Karan Mehra



Television show stars Nisha Rawal and Karan Mehra's 8 years long marriage hit rock bottom, and the couple is currently going through a divorce after accusing each other of serious allegations.



