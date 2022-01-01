Celebratory gunfire in Karachi leaves one dead, 17 injured

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Karachi reverberated with heavy gunfire on New Year's Eve claiming at least one life and leaving more than 15 people injured amid tight security arrangements and warnings from the authorities, Geo News reported.



Karachi echoed with gunfire and fireworks on Friday night, despite a restriction on celebratory firing.



Though the authorities had warned of attempted murder charges against the violators, the number of casualties this time was higher than the previous year, when only four individuals were injured in the metropolis.



According to hospital reports, a total of 18 people were rushed to hospitals after being struck by stray gunshots.



An 11-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment in Khwaja Ajmer Nagar, police said.



Six were transferred to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center in Korangi, four to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, three to Civil Hospital, and two to Sindh Government Hospital.



Iqra, a 10-year-old girl who was shot and injured by a stray bullet near Kohistan Chowk in North Nazimabad, was among the injured.



According to the police, cases have been registered on complaints of aerial firing, and arrests are likely around Karachi on New Year's Eve for aerial firing, the report said.



