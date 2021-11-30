Celebrations break out at Parag Agrawal's birthplace Ajmer

Ajmer, Nov 30 (IANS) There are gala celebrations going on in Ajmer ever since news came of Parag Agrawal becoming the new CEO of Twitter.



Parag Agrawal was born in Ajmer in Rajasthan and his parents and grandparents lived here for years.



The Agrawal community was seen exchanging sweets and celebrating the success of Parag in the lanes of Ajmer on Tuesday after they came to know that the boy from their city has become the top official of Twitter.



Parag's parents and grandparents lived in a rented house in Dhanmandi and Khazana Gali here.



According to their neighbours in Ajmer, Parag's grandfather used to work as a book-keeper. His father lived with his grandparents in a rented house for many years.



Due to Parag's father's job, they shifted to Mumbai and started living there.



The Agrawal community has organised a big programme to felicitate his parents on December 4 who were reported to reach Ajmer on Tuesday.



Shailendra Aggarwal, president of Agrawal Samaj Ajmer, said that Parag Agrawal was born on 21st May, 1984 in the Government Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital in Ajmer. Parag's father Ram Gopal Agrawal was working in BMRC in Mumbai, but his parents i.e. Parag's grandparents lived in a rented house here.



Shailendra Aggarwal said that on December 4, Parag's parents will be given a grand welcome on their visit to Ajmer.



After the resignation of Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, Twitter announced Parag Agrawal as the new CEO of the company.



Parag Agrawal was working as Chief Technology Officer in Twitter. While studying at Stanford University, he did internships with software giants like Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T. He holds an engineering degree from IIT Mumbai. In addition, he has a doctorate in computer science from Stanford University.



