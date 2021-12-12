CDS chopper crash: Soldier Sai Teja's body brought home in Andhra's Chittoor

Chittoor, Dec 12 (IANS) The body of Lance Naik B. Sai Teja, who lost his life in the December 8 chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, was brought to his native village in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district on Sunday.



Hundreds of people descended on the Eguva Regada village in Kurabala Kota mandal when the body reached home from Bengaluru.



Teja's parents, wife, children and other family members were inconsolable as the mortal remains reached home.



Wrapped in the national flag, the body was kept for people to pay last respects. Senior Army and police officials, leaders from various political parties and people from surrounding villages paid their last respects.



Last rites of the deceased soldier will be performed later in the day with military honours.



Sai Teja was serving as a Personal Security Officer (PSO) to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat.



Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel including Sai Teja died in the Mi-17V5 helicopter which crashed at Katteri, near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.



The soldier's body, which was identified on Saturday, was brought from Bengaluru to his village by road. Large number of youth who were holding the national flag in their hands and raising slogans of 'Sai Teja amar rahe' joined the procession with their motorbikes. They also showered petals on the ambulance carrying the body.



Sai Teja (27) is survived by wife Shyamala, son Mokshagna, 4, and a daughter Darshini, 2.



Belonging to the Kuruba community, Sai Teja joined the Indian Army in 2012 as a sepoy. While serving in Bangalore Regiment, he was selected for para commando training. Last year, he was appointed as PSO to the CDS.



The Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday handed over Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Sai Teja.



Following an announcement by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Excise Minister K. Narayana Swami visited Sai Teja's house and handed over the cheque to the family.



The family requested for a government job to wife of Sai Teja. Ramachandra Reddy said he would take the request to the notice of the chief minister and do the needful.



--IANS

ms/dpb