CCEA approves continuation of PMGSY-I, PMGSY-II

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday approved the proposals of the Ministry of Rural Development for continuation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana-I and II up to September, 2022 for completion of balance road and bridge works.



The CCEA also approved continuation of Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCP-LWEA) up to March, 2023.



The government said that PMGSY-I will provide connectivity to unconnected habitations of population size 500 plus in plain areas and 250 plus in North-East and Himalayan states while in selected left wing extremism blocks, habitations of 100 plus population were also to be provided connectivity.



Only 2,432 habitations are balance out of total 1,84,444 habitations. A total of 20,950 km road length and 1,974 bridges are balance for completion out of total sanctioned 6,45,627 km road length and 7,523 bridges. Thus, these works will now get completed.



Under PMGSY-II, upgradation of 50,000 km rural road network was envisaged wherein a total 49,885 km road length and 765 LSBs have been sanctioned, of which only 4,240 km road length and 254 bridges are balance. Thus, these works will now get completed.



The Majority of pending works under PMGSY-I and II are in the North-East and Hill States due to factors such as Covid lockdown, extended rains, winters, forest issues. The States have been requesting the Central Government for extension of time to complete these crucial works related to rural economy. Extension of time up to September, 2022 is being granted to help these states complete the balance works, a statement said.



Road Connectivity Project of Left Wing Extremism affected Areas (RCP-LWEA) was started in 2016 to improve connectivity in 44 LWE affected districts in nine states. A total of 5,714 km road length and 358 bridge works are balance for completion and another 1,887 km road length and 40 bridges are being sanctioned.



The scheme is being extended up to March, 2023 for completion of these projects, which are very critical from communication and security point of view.



The Centre launched PMGSY-III in 2019 for consolidation of 1,25,000 km road length by March, 2025. Around 72,000 km road length has so far been sanctioned under PMGSY-III, out of which, 17,750 km has been completed.



A total of Rs 1,12,419 crore, including state share is likely to be incurred from 2021-22 to 2024-25 for completion of all the ongoing interventions of PMGSY.



--IANS

ams/skp/