CBSE directs schools to demystify OMR sheets for Class X, XII students

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Central Board of Secondary Education has asked the school principals to demystify the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet for students appearing for class X and XII Term-1 examinations.



In a letter written to the principals of the schools affiliated to CBSE, the Board said, "You are aware that the CBSE will be using OMR for the first time for assessment of both the classes 10th and 12th in Term I examination. Hence, there is a need that all the students appearing in the Term I examinations and the schools sponsoring these students should have complete knowledge about the OMR sheet".



The CBSE has finalised its all new OMR sheets for its Term-1 exams which will consist of multiple choice questions. A total of 36 lakh class 10 and 12 students will be appearing for the exams this year.



The exams will start from November 16. Each paper in the Term 1 exams will have a maximum of 60 questions with 90 minutes duration. Students have to mark their answers on the OMR sheets only with pens.



Schools may download the OMR sheet in advance as per the schedule given in the guidelines, said the letter.



Schools are requested that based on the information provided by the CBSE, practice sessions may be organised for the students, it added.



Prior to the practice sessions, teachers must also acquaint themselves well with the OMR.



