'CBI will also come', Akhilesh slams I-T raids on party colleagues

Rai Bareli, Dec 18 (IANS) Claiming that the BJP is going the Congress way, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday raised questions on Income Tax raids at the premises of his party colleagues just two months ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.



Talking to reporters here, Akhilesh Yadav said the I-T team has arrived, now Enforcement Directorate sleuths will also come in the poll-bound state.



Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the raids were carried out due to political vendetta.



"If they had the information earlier, then why the search agency chose this time, two months prior to polls. It shows that the ED and the CBI will also come to the state to fight the polls," he further said.



"Earlier, the Congress also used to intimidate people by misusing central agencies like the I-T, CBI and the ED," he charged.



"Under the BJP government, people have suffered a lot, ease of crime has increased, the government has insulted people. Three agriculture laws were taken back only because the BJP feared defeat in polls. Farmers were run over by jeeps. Probe report proves that," he claimed.



He said that no action has been taken against the culprits.



"Bulldozers have not run over the culprits. The BJP wears religious glasses as soon as the polls approach. It has betrayed the backward and snatched away the rights of Nishads," he said.



The speed of "cycle" (SP's party symbol) will not slow down due to the BJP misusing the central agencies, he claimed, adding that "nobody is safe in this government. How many cases have been filed against Azam Khan? It is not a new way. How many cases were filed against the farmers?"



The I-T raids have been carried out at residences of several close aides of Akhilesh Yadav in Agra, Mainpuri, Lucknow and Mau on Saturday morning.



Raids are being conducted at premises of RCL group promoter Manoj Yadav, SP spokesperson Rajeev Rai and Akhilesh's close aide Jainendra Yadav.



