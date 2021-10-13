CBI seeks polygraph test of accused in Mahant Narendra Giri death case

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), Oct 13 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved an application before the chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj, seeking polygraph test of Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari -- the three accused in the mysterious death of Mahant Narendra Giri.



The application was moved on Tuesday and will be taken up by the CJM court on October 18.



The accused will be connected through video-conferencing to place their version before the court.



In its application, the CBI has sought permission for a polygraph test of the accused to know the truth with regard to investigations that are going on in connection with the said case.



Meanwhile, the counsel for the accused has also moved an application opposing the polygraph test.



Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari are accused of abetting the suicide of Narendra Giri, the former president of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP), whose body was found hanging from the ceiling of a room in the Baghambari Math on September 20.



In his alleged suicide note, the Mahant had charged the three accused of mental harassment.



An FIR was lodged against the three accused under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Georgetown police station in Prayagraj.



Subsequently, Anand Giri, Adya Tiwari and Sandeep Tiwari were arrested. They were produced before the CJM court on September 22 and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days and sent to jail.



Later, on the recommendation of the state government, the investigation of the case was transferred from the Uttar Pradesh police to the CBI.



At present, they all are lodged in the Naini central jail.



--IANS

