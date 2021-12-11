CBI records statements of 7 in Rs 100cr extortion case

New Delhi, Dec 11 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday said they have recorded the statement of as many as seven persons in connection with Rs 100 crore extortion case involving former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh and former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.



According to the information, the statements were recorded in Mumbai on Friday. A source said that the seven persons whose statements were recorded are from police. They were reportedly deployed for the security of Anil Deshmukh.



Param Bir Singh had accused Deshmukh for missing his post. He had alleged that it was Deshmukh who was forcing him to collect Rs 100 crore every month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.



He made these allegations when he was removed from police commissioner post. Deshmukh had denied all the allegations levelled against him.



There are as many as five alleged corruption and extortion cases against Singh. On May 4, he went missing to avoid probe against him. Later, he appeared before the Mumbai Crime Branch to record his statement after the Supreme Court granted him relief that he will not be arrested.



The CBI had earlier given clean chit to Deshmukh but they lodged an FIR to further probe the matter.



--IANS

