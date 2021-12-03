CBI files corruption case against Customs Inspector in Manipur

New Delhi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Friday that they have filed a case of owning disproportionate assets against a Customs Department Inspector and have initiated a probe.



According to the information, the CBI received complaint against the Inspector of Customs posted at Customs Preventive Force (CPF), Moreh, Imphal, alleging that he acquired huge wealth by alleged corruption.



"We have lodged a case against an Inspector of Customs for possession of alleged disproportionate assets to the tune of approximately Rs 2,25,71,366. This is around 433.30 per cent higher than his actual income," an agency official said.



The official said that it was further alleged that the accused acquired this huge wealth during 2015 to 2021. His assets, movable and immovable, are to the tune of Rs 2,60,34,348 which were disproportionate to his known sources of income which is Rs 2,25,71,366.



After lodging the case, the CBI formed a team and started the probe. The team conducted searches on Friday at the premises of the accused at Moreh and Kangpokpi (Manipur).



"During the searches the CBI team recovered documents related to purchase of the land, documents regarding bank accounts in the name of the accused and his wife, luxurious household articles and incriminating documents.A The bank statements and real estate documents will be used by the agency as evidences during the trial in court," the official said.



As per information, the CBI also recorded the statement of the alleged accused and his wife which they will also furnish before the court.



The CBI has not commented as of now on any arrests in the matter.



