CBI arrests J&K Grameen bank official in bribery case

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two persons including an official of J&K Grameen bank for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to sanction a house loan.



The probe agency said that it has arrested one Jatinder Kumar and Kathua, Parliwand Grameen bank Branch Head Sanjay Kumar Sharma.



They received a complaint that the bank official has demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 through Jatinder for processing and sanction of housing loan of Rs 20 lakh of the complainant's father.



The CBI laid a trap and caught Jatinder while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 20,000 --part payment of the total bribe.



Searches are being conducted at the premises of both the accused at Kathua (J&K), the probe agency stated.



The arrested accused will be produced before the Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu.



