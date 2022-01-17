CBI arrests Jammu-based patwari in bribe case

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday arrested a patwari from Jammu for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 35,000.



The CBI official said that the accused patwari was identified as Ashok Kumar.



"He is a patwari of Jassore, Tehsil R.S. Pura, District Jammu (J&K). We got a complaint against him that he was pressuring a man to give him a bribe of Rs 50,000. After lodging a case he was held," said the CBI official.



The federal probe agency said that a case against him was registered on the allegations of demanding bribe of Rs 50,000 from a man. The accused demanded the bribe for issuing some documents in respect of land owned by his father.



The victim said that he was unable to pay Rs 50,000 and the bribe was negotiated to Rs 35,000. Finally they made the deal. In the meantime, the victim approached the federal probe agency and lodged an FIR. The CBI formed a team of elite officials to look into the matter and to arrest the accused red handed.



"The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant," said the officer.



The team of CBI also conducted searches at the premises of the accused. The team has collected a few incriminating documents from his house. The cell phone of the accused was seized by the CBI. It will be sent to forensic lab for the recovering digital evidences.



The CBI later produced the accused before the Court of Special Judge, CBI Cases, Jammu. The prosecution told the judge that the accused wasn't required for further interrogation and urged the judge to remand him to 14 days judicial custody. The court after hearing both the sides remanded the accused to judicial custody.



The CBI had recorded his statements, which will be used an an evidence, during the trial of the case.



--IANS

