CBI arrests Delhi Police Sub-Inspector in bribery case

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The CBI has arrested a Sub-Inspector posted at Maidan Garhi Police Station here in connection with a bribery case.



Based on information, the agency arrested the Sub-Inspector for accepting Rs 50,000 from the complainant, it said on Thursday.



A sum of Rs 1.12 crore in cash has been recovered from the accused Bhojraj Singh which includes Rs 5,47,350 from his car and Rs 1.07 crore from his residence along with some documents, said the CBI.



The Sub-Inspector had initially demanded Rs five lakh as bribe from the complainant and his friend for not opposing their bail applications on October 27.



According to the complainant, the accused had initially demanded Rs five lakh as bribe which was later brought down to Rs two lakh.



The CBI laid a trap and caught Singh red handed while accepting the bribe.



Singh will be produced before the designated court later in the day.



--IANS

