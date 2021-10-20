'Cautious about Covid spread in Goa during IFFI by foreign delegates'

Panaji, Oct 20 (IANS) The organisers of the country's biggest government-organised film festival, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) are concerned about Covid-19 infections being spread in the state through foreign delegates.



Speaking to reporters Subhash Phaldesai, vice chairperson of the Entertainment Society of Goa, which co-organises the festival with the Central government's Directorate of Film Festivals, also said that around 6,000 delegates were expected to participate in the festival which will be held in a hybrid mode.



"We are closely monitoring the situation of Covid-19 in the state. It should not appear that we are responsible for spreading Covid-19. So we are trying to take every precaution and caution. Delegates have to be very safe. Goans have to be very safe. When people come from abroad, they should not carry any of the infections. So we are very cautious about all those factors," the official told reporters here.



"As of yesterday... 1,280 delegate registration. We are expecting at least 6,000 delegates. We are preparing for this number," Phaldesai also said.



The official also said that the Society, which looks after the organisation of logistical affairs of the film event, was in the process of finalising tenders for organising the opening and closing ceremonies of the festival.



"An event management company will be given the responsibility of the opening and closing ceremonies. A tender is being floated and it is not finalised. But most of the tenders related to our organisation, creating infrastructure are being carried out," he also said.



The festival is scheduled to be held in Goa from November 20-28, he also said, adding that all Covid related protocols would be in place for the event and would be strictly complied.



"All Covid norms, health guidelines and protocol will be maintained. It will not be a full fledged IFFI as it was happening before in 2019. We can expect a bit more than last year. If possible we are trying to evaluate. At the last moment, we may come out with street decor or cultural village or art park. We have not taken a decision yet," he also said.



