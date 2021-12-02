Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline to star in thriller series 'Disclaimer'

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (IANS) Hollywood stars Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline will be starring in a thriller series titled 'Disclaimer' from film director Alfonso CuarAn.



The show is based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight. Blanchett stars as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions, reports variety.com.



When an intriguing novel written by a widower (Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realise she is a key character in a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past.



CuarAn is writing the adaptation and will also direct and executive produce under his Esperanto Filmoj banner along with Gabriela Rodriguez.



Blanchett will executive produce in addition to starring.



CuarAn's most recent feature was the critically-acclaimed film 'Roma', on which he served as writer, director, producer, editor, and cinematographer.



The film won three Oscars: best foreign language film and best director and cinematography for CuarAn. He has been nominated for six Oscars throughout his career, winning three -- his two for 'Roma' and best director for 'Gravity', which he also co-wrote and produced.



CuarAn is currently under an overall deal at Apple, with 'Disclaimer' being the first project ordered to series under the deal.



'Disclaimer' will mark the first regular live-action television role of Kline's career.



He is known for his work in film and on the stage, having won an Oscar for a 'Fish Called Wanda'. His other noted film roles include 'Sophie's Choice', 'The Big Chill', 'In and Out', 'Silverado', and 'Cry Freedom'.



In television, he has provided the voice of Mr. Fischoeder on the hit animated series 'Bob's Burgers' since the show began, earning himself an Emmy nomination in 2017 for best voice over performance.



Blanchett recently starred in the FX limited series 'Mrs. America', for which she picked up an Emmy nomination for best actress in a limited series in 2020.



She is a six-time Oscar nominee, winning two of the awards for her work in aBlue Jasmine' and 'The Aviator'.



She has also starred in films such as 'Notes on a Scandal', 'Elizabeth' and 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age', 'Carol', and 'The Lord of the Rings'.



