'Cat fight' lands eight in hospital in UP

Meerut, Jan 4 (IANS) It was a 'pet cat-fight' that landed eight persons in hospital following a group clash in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.



The incident took place on Sunday in Shalimar Garden at Lisadi Gate where one Rafiq has about 10 pet cats.



One of his cats had scratched his neighbour's daughter Ayesha. Her father Shahzad complained about it to Rafiq.



Rafiq's cat again went to Shahzad's house on Sunday and this time, scratched his wife Sayama.



Shahzad, along with his wife and daughter, went to Rafiq's house to complain but his sons Sajid, Abid and Azad beat up Sayama and Ayesha.



The two sought refuge in a neighbour's house.



As the news spread, the local people came out and beat up Rafiq's sons.



Several persons, including the three sons, and two women have been admitted to the hospital with injuries.



Both the parties have lodged complaints against each other at the Lisadi Gate police station.



Circle officer Arvind Chaurasia said that the matter was being investigated. "Some people have video footage of the incident and we are scanning it to identify the culprits. Action will soon be taken against the guilty," he said.



--IANS

amita/svn